Previous
Photo 2579
The corner house
I liked this in B&W. Happy New Year.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
4
2
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2927
photos
100
followers
70
following
706% complete
View this month »
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st January 2025 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
photo
,
day
,
a
Call me Joe
ace
🎉🪅🎊⭐️
January 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot. Happy New Year, Lou Ann.
January 2nd, 2025
katy
ace
I like your choice of black-and-white. It conveys winter perfectly
So good to see you here. Happy new year.❣️
January 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How peaceful it looks especially in b/w . - a lovely view. Nice to see you popping in - A Happy New Year 🙏❤️🙏
January 2nd, 2025
So good to see you here. Happy new year.❣️