The corner house by louannwarren
The corner house

I liked this in B&W. Happy New Year.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Call me Joe ace
🎉🪅🎊⭐️
January 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely shot. Happy New Year, Lou Ann.
January 2nd, 2025  
katy ace
I like your choice of black-and-white. It conveys winter perfectly

So good to see you here. Happy new year.❣️
January 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How peaceful it looks especially in b/w . - a lovely view. Nice to see you popping in - A Happy New Year 🙏❤️🙏
January 2nd, 2025  
