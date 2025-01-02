Sign up
Photo 2580
Amaryllis
It has five beautiful blooms, and another bloom stalk is growing. They are such beautiful flowers.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2928
photos
100
followers
70
following
706% complete
View this month »
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st January 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
five
,
amaryllis
Babs
ace
What a beautiful display. It has done you proud. You must give it lots of care and attention.
January 3rd, 2025
