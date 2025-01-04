Sign up
Photo 2582
The silhouette
I loved the shadow of our friend saluting Jerry’s remains when Taps was played. I’m forever grateful for my friend videoing that portion of the service.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
salute
,
taps
,
jerry
Diane
ace
This brings tears to my eyes. A wonderful tribute to Jerry.
January 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh, so moving.
January 7th, 2025
