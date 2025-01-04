Previous
The silhouette by louannwarren
The silhouette

I loved the shadow of our friend saluting Jerry’s remains when Taps was played. I’m forever grateful for my friend videoing that portion of the service.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diane ace
This brings tears to my eyes. A wonderful tribute to Jerry.
January 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh, so moving.
January 7th, 2025  
