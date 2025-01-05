Previous
Next
The trumpet player by louannwarren
Photo 2583

The trumpet player

This young man did such a lovely job of playing Taps at Jerry’s service. Everyone commented on how moving it was.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
We call it The Last Post in the British and Australian military, but it must have been so moving. Always brings a tear to the eye and especially so at Jerry's service
January 7th, 2025  
Diane ace
It must have been so moving. A fitting tribute for people like Jerry who served our country.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact