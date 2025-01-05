Sign up
Photo 2583
The trumpet player
This young man did such a lovely job of playing Taps at Jerry’s service. Everyone commented on how moving it was.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2932
photos
100
followers
70
following
707% complete
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd January 2025 2:23pm
Tags
trumpet
,
player
,
national
,
cemetery
,
dallas
Babs
ace
We call it The Last Post in the British and Australian military, but it must have been so moving. Always brings a tear to the eye and especially so at Jerry's service
January 7th, 2025
Diane
ace
It must have been so moving. A fitting tribute for people like Jerry who served our country.
January 7th, 2025
