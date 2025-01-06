Previous
People are so kind by louannwarren
Photo 2584

People are so kind

I am still receiving flowers in honor of Jerry’s passing. This orchid is lovely, I hope it lives a long time.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
707% complete

Diane ace
It is beautiful! Hope you are doing OK.
January 7th, 2025  
