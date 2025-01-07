Previous
“Look at the green dot” by louannwarren
Photo 2585

“Look at the green dot”

One of a battery of tests to prepare for cataract surgery in two weeks.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
708% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an interesting looking machine, I am sure there were quite a few necessary tests before surgery.
January 8th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Very interesting way to examine patients. My first impression when I saw your shot was that this had to do with the solar system.
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact