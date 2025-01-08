Previous
Christmas in the park in January by louannwarren
Photo 2586

Christmas in the park in January

The parks department has left all the Christmas decorations up all over town. They are in no hurry to take everything down. This tree was still so beautiful, just sitting in the sunshine!
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Lou Ann

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a beautiful tree.
January 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
January 9th, 2025  
