Roadside rooster by louannwarren
Photo 2587

Roadside rooster

I had seen this rooster many times and finally stopped to take his picture. I was dismayed to see that the red paint on his comb and beak had dripped and run.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, he is huge. Great capture.
January 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
What fun
January 9th, 2025  
