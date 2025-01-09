Sign up
Previous
Photo 2587
Roadside rooster
I had seen this rooster many times and finally stopped to take his picture. I was dismayed to see that the red paint on his comb and beak had dripped and run.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2935
photos
100
followers
70
following
708% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th January 2025 10:42am
Tags
roadside
,
rooster
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, he is huge. Great capture.
January 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
What fun
January 9th, 2025
