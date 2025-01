Snow and ice

North Texas is at a virtual standstill. With 8.1 million people here now folks cannot get from point A to point B when there’s ice on the roads. It’s so rare for us to have this kind of weather we cannot justify buying all of the road equipment to clear our hundreds of miles of freeways and highways. It did make a beautiful scene this morning when I looked out. So thankful I don’t have to go anyplace today!