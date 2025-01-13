Sign up
Photo 2591
Granddaughter Cadence on the slopes
Cadence loves to ski, she always sends me wonderful photos. She knows I love photographs. Smile.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2939
photos
100
followers
70
following
709% complete
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th January 2025 1:48pm
Tags
fire
,
angel
,
skiing
,
cadence
katy
ace
I’m not sure where she is, but it definitely looks cold and this is a fabulous photo of her, enjoying it
January 13th, 2025
