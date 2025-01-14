Previous
Our granddaughter graduated in December
Our granddaughter graduated in December

Cadence graduated with two business degrees, one in marketing and one in management. Just so proud of her. The ceremony was the evening of Jerry’s service, I was so thankful I could watch on line.
Lou Ann

Diana ace
Well done, such a lovely looking and brilliant young lady. You have every reason to be proud of her.
January 16th, 2025  
