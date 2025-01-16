Sign up
Photo 2594
Cardinals were everywhere
There were conclaves of cardinals everywhere during our snow storm. My DIL sent this photo, they had a lot more snow than we did. I had to look up what a group of cardinal birds is called, there were five names. I chose conclave, ha!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2943
photos
100
followers
70
following
710% complete
View this month »
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
cardinal
Diane
ace
Conclave is perfect! They are such beautiful birds.
January 18th, 2025
