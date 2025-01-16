Previous
Next
Cardinals were everywhere by louannwarren
Photo 2594

Cardinals were everywhere

There were conclaves of cardinals everywhere during our snow storm. My DIL sent this photo, they had a lot more snow than we did. I had to look up what a group of cardinal birds is called, there were five names. I chose conclave, ha!
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Conclave is perfect! They are such beautiful birds.
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact