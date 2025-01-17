Previous
The second bloom by louannwarren
The second bloom

My amaryllis has really put on a show. The first bloom was five flowers, this one has four.
17th January 2025

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
Diane
So pretty!
January 18th, 2025  
