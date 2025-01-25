Previous
Jerry’s military service burial flag by louannwarren
Photo 2596

Jerry’s military service burial flag

I was presented with the American flag from Jerry’s service at the National Cemetery. I asked my good friend Tony to engrave the flag case for me with his awesome laser engraving machine. Jerry’s military rank was AWS, which stands for “Aviation Anti Submarine Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer”; I was so thankful for the abbreviation! Tony and our friend Roy (both US. Army veterans) came to my home and refolded the flag to fit in the case. I am so grateful for these good men, they loved Jerry like a brother.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact