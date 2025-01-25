Jerry’s military service burial flag

I was presented with the American flag from Jerry’s service at the National Cemetery. I asked my good friend Tony to engrave the flag case for me with his awesome laser engraving machine. Jerry’s military rank was AWS, which stands for “Aviation Anti Submarine Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer”; I was so thankful for the abbreviation! Tony and our friend Roy (both US. Army veterans) came to my home and refolded the flag to fit in the case. I am so grateful for these good men, they loved Jerry like a brother.