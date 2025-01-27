Previous
Thankful by louannwarren
Photo 2597

Thankful

We had a day of fog and mist yesterday, everyone was thankful for the moisture! I loved this view of grapevine’s Main Street.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Babs ace
I love this one fav
January 28th, 2025  
