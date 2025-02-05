Jerry

I checked the National Cemetery website today and Jerry’s ashes had been placed in his Columbarium niche. The Cemetery is quite remarkable, it opened in 2000 and is on 638.5 acres, it accommodates casketed as well as cremated remains; more than 4,500 burials are conducted every year. When fully developed it will have 280,000 burial sites; as of today 94,055 veterans and spouses have been buried there. I was so pleased with Jerry’s niche placement. Lori had given Jerry this flag and poppy after last year’s Veterans Day parade. I had hoped I could place it on his niche but there is no way to put anything on the plaques.