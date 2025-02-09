Previous
Goatman’s Bridge by louannwarren
Goatman’s Bridge

My friend Sylvia told me for years that needed to go see this local iron truss bridge, built in 1883. When I went to the eye doctor Friday, I finally took the time to drive to the bridge. It’s only 5 miles from home. A goat farmer that brought his goats to the canyon it crosses died under suspicious circumstances in the early 1900’s. People swear that at night they can see a man with a goat head and demon eyes standing on the bridge. I went in the daytime. I liked the leafless trees around it and will go back (in the daytime) in the spring, I know it will be pretty in the spring.
Lou Ann

Diane ace
Neat shot and interesting history.
February 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot & quite a history. I’m glad you didn’t go at night !
February 9th, 2025  
Michelle
Interesting history, I'm with you only visit in the daytime!
February 9th, 2025  
