Goatman’s Bridge

My friend Sylvia told me for years that needed to go see this local iron truss bridge, built in 1883. When I went to the eye doctor Friday, I finally took the time to drive to the bridge. It’s only 5 miles from home. A goat farmer that brought his goats to the canyon it crosses died under suspicious circumstances in the early 1900’s. People swear that at night they can see a man with a goat head and demon eyes standing on the bridge. I went in the daytime. I liked the leafless trees around it and will go back (in the daytime) in the spring, I know it will be pretty in the spring.