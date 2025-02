Fort Worth’s silver cowboy hat

We Texans embrace the cowboy culture. The city of Fort Worth leads the way in all things cowboy - cowboy boots, cowboy hats, everyone wears blue jeans; and they have rodeos just about year round. The latest thing is this giant silver cowboy hat in the center of town, displayed in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square. The square was within walking distance of the concert hall so I had to go see the hat. 😊