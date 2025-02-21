The clear plastic box on the shelf

A rectangular clear box has been on a shelf in my closet for 24 years (Jerry and I married in 2000). During all those years I would put photos in it when someone gave them to me or I just wanted to put them someplace where I could find them. I can’t even tell you how many photos I saved, these are just a few that I photographed and texted to family and friends. I finally hit them all sorted. I found photos I had thought were lost, this is just the very top tip of the boxes and boxes of photos I have. I do have all my other photos sorted by year but this box stands alone in the treasures it held.