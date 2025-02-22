Previous
Ice at the lake by louannwarren
Ice at the lake

I had hoped to find some turtles sunning at the local lake yesterday, when I got there the rocks were covered in ice. It was 55° Fahrenheit, I was so surprised! I liked the icy formations though.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
How unusual but it does make for a very interesting photo. I find it, surprising that there was still ice at those temperatures.
February 24th, 2025  
Diane ace
The ice formations are pretty! Maybe the turtles will be out next time.
February 24th, 2025  
