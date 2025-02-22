Sign up
Previous
Photo 2606
Ice at the lake
I had hoped to find some turtles sunning at the local lake yesterday, when I got there the rocks were covered in ice. It was 55° Fahrenheit, I was so surprised! I liked the icy formations though.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2954
photos
101
followers
72
following
713% complete
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2025 1:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
rocks
,
lake
,
grapevine
,
icy
katy
ace
How unusual but it does make for a very interesting photo. I find it, surprising that there was still ice at those temperatures.
February 24th, 2025
Diane
ace
The ice formations are pretty! Maybe the turtles will be out next time.
February 24th, 2025
