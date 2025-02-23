Luxury condos

This condo tower on Lake Grapevine is billed as “Luxury”. Jerry always said that means they can charge more. Since it is on the lake I know the sailboat regattas, sunrises and sunsets will be wonderful to see. You can live in a 700 square foot condo here for $5,000 a month. I am beginning to look at renting a condo in a senior active lifestyle (55+} development, this tower is not just for seniors so I guess I won’t be looking there. This is a very “tongue in cheek” post, I cannot spend $60,000 a year on a tiny apartment condo. 😊