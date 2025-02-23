Previous
Luxury condos by louannwarren
Photo 2607

Luxury condos

This condo tower on Lake Grapevine is billed as “Luxury”. Jerry always said that means they can charge more. Since it is on the lake I know the sailboat regattas, sunrises and sunsets will be wonderful to see. You can live in a 700 square foot condo here for $5,000 a month. I am beginning to look at renting a condo in a senior active lifestyle (55+} development, this tower is not just for seniors so I guess I won’t be looking there. This is a very “tongue in cheek” post, I cannot spend $60,000 a year on a tiny apartment condo. 😊
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact