Previous
Cold Koi by louannwarren
Photo 2608

Cold Koi

The day I photographed the ice on the rocks at the lake I stopped by the botanic garden. The Koi were all motionless in their pond, their tails just flicked once in a while. I thought they were beautiful.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely photographed
March 4th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Interesting!
March 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact