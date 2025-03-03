Sign up
Previous
Photo 2608
Cold Koi
The day I photographed the ice on the rocks at the lake I stopped by the botanic garden. The Koi were all motionless in their pond, their tails just flicked once in a while. I thought they were beautiful.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2956
photos
101
followers
72
following
714% complete
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2025 1:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
koi
,
grapevine
,
botanic
,
gardrn
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely photographed
March 4th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Interesting!
March 4th, 2025
