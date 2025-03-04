Previous
The botanic garden butterfly sculpture, faffed by louannwarren
The botanic garden butterfly sculpture, faffed

I faffed this scene to bring out the colors of the butterflies. The first time I saw the word “faffed”, was when @annied and Sam were talking about editing their photos. It’s a great word, smile.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great bit of faffing LouAnn and a great result !
March 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely result
March 5th, 2025  
