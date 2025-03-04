Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2609
The botanic garden butterfly sculpture, faffed
I faffed this scene to bring out the colors of the butterflies. The first time I saw the word “faffed”, was when
@annied
and Sam were talking about editing their photos. It’s a great word, smile.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2958
photos
101
followers
72
following
715% complete
View this month »
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
sculpture
,
grapevine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great bit of faffing LouAnn and a great result !
March 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely result
March 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close