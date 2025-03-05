Sign up
Previous
Photo 2610
A tiny waterfall
This waterfall flowed into the Koi pond at the botanic garden. The winter landscape in the garden is accented by some beautiful colorful pots.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
waterfall
,
garden
,
grapevine
,
botanic
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and a lovely miniature waterfall.
March 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 5th, 2025
