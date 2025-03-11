Previous
The rest of the story by louannwarren
Photo 2612

The rest of the story

My meal at the French bistro yesterday was wonderful. French onion soup with an amazing arugula, goat cheese and fruit salad. Followed by the best cup of coffee and a slice of carrot cake. I brought most of the cake home. Everywhere I looked I saw something that needed its photo taken. The wire Eiffel Tower with the French flag was wonderful, it was to the left of the “Look up” bar back and ceiling shot I put on 365 yesterday. I used that “Look up” photo as the background of the collage and Snapseed for the frame.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks really good.
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact