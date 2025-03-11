The rest of the story

My meal at the French bistro yesterday was wonderful. French onion soup with an amazing arugula, goat cheese and fruit salad. Followed by the best cup of coffee and a slice of carrot cake. I brought most of the cake home. Everywhere I looked I saw something that needed its photo taken. The wire Eiffel Tower with the French flag was wonderful, it was to the left of the “Look up” bar back and ceiling shot I put on 365 yesterday. I used that “Look up” photo as the background of the collage and Snapseed for the frame.