Previous
Photo 2613
My Jane Magnolia
This sweet little tree has really put on a show this year! Even with the winds we are having, its blooms have opened and hung onto the tree! They only last a week or so, I am just happy to have them anyway!
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Taken
19th March 2025 7:12am
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
jane
,
magnolia
Taffy
ace
Wonderful collage!
March 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
They are such gorgeous flowers. We had a magnolia but it died a few years ago in 42 degree c heat
March 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh lovely!
March 20th, 2025
