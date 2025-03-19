Previous
My Jane Magnolia by louannwarren
My Jane Magnolia

This sweet little tree has really put on a show this year! Even with the winds we are having, its blooms have opened and hung onto the tree! They only last a week or so, I am just happy to have them anyway!
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Taffy ace
Wonderful collage!
March 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
They are such gorgeous flowers. We had a magnolia but it died a few years ago in 42 degree c heat
March 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh lovely!
March 20th, 2025  
