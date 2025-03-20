Previous
So ready for the trees to start leafing out by louannwarren
Photo 2614

So ready for the trees to start leafing out

I stopped by the lake with the hope the trees were beginning to put on leaves. At least the wind wasn’t blowing. We have had record breaking windstorms. The leaves are smart to wait a while, to keep from being blown off the trees. Ha!
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact