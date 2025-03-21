Previous
Fringe Flowers by louannwarren
Photo 2615

Fringe Flowers

The scientific name is Loropetalum. I like Fringe Flower better, ha. This is a perennial Texas hardy plant, it survived drought, deep freezes, torrential rains and 80 mph winds this year, and it was as healthy as could be.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful plant, such gorgeous colours.
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact