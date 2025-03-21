Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2615
Fringe Flowers
The scientific name is Loropetalum. I like Fringe Flower better, ha. This is a perennial Texas hardy plant, it survived drought, deep freezes, torrential rains and 80 mph winds this year, and it was as healthy as could be.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2963
photos
101
followers
72
following
716% complete
View this month »
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th March 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
fringe
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful plant, such gorgeous colours.
March 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close