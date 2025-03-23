Previous
Redbuds are in bloom
Redbuds are in bloom

Redbud trees are planted in our area for their burst of color when spring arrives. They have been especially beautiful this spring. Tuesday March 25 would have been Jerry’s and my 25th wedding anniversary. Photography is my therapy, I dressed and grabbed my camera that morning to go take photos at a couple of local sites. That evening I met some close friends for dinner at my favorite restaurant (and photographed the beautiful sun touched cloud formation). It was a good day, it’s up to us to make our days as good as we can, isn’t it?
Lou Ann

Diana
Beautiful capture and leading lines.
March 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Bless you Lou Ann - so difficult at times but so glad you are finding a positive way forward through these difficult days - Jerry would have been proud of you. Love the trees in bloom as they follow the curve of the walkway !
March 27th, 2025  
