Redbuds are in bloom

Redbud trees are planted in our area for their burst of color when spring arrives. They have been especially beautiful this spring. Tuesday March 25 would have been Jerry’s and my 25th wedding anniversary. Photography is my therapy, I dressed and grabbed my camera that morning to go take photos at a couple of local sites. That evening I met some close friends for dinner at my favorite restaurant (and photographed the beautiful sun touched cloud formation). It was a good day, it’s up to us to make our days as good as we can, isn’t it?