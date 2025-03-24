Previous
The poser

This Robin Red Breast sat in a redbud tree at the plaza for the longest time, posing for me. 🥰
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured Lou Ann, such gorgeous flowers too.
March 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and captured Lou Ann
March 27th, 2025  
