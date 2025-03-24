Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2617
The poser
This Robin Red Breast sat in a redbud tree at the plaza for the longest time, posing for me. 🥰
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2966
photos
101
followers
72
following
717% complete
View this month »
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th March 2025 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
plaza
,
robin
,
breast
,
redbud
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured Lou Ann, such gorgeous flowers too.
March 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and captured Lou Ann
March 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close