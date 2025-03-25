Previous
The sun kissed clouds by louannwarren
Photo 2616

The sun kissed clouds

This incredible cloud formation was begging to be photographed when I left my favorite restaurant last night. Friends were calling me and texting me because they know I’m a cloud person. 🥰
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
So glad you got such a gorgeous photo of it Lou Ann. Nice to have friends that know you so well.
March 27th, 2025  
