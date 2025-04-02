Sign up
Photo 2620
Reflections at the local Riverwalk site
The water was smooth and made nice reflections of the restaurants. They were closed when I was there.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th March 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
one
,
reflections
,
riverwalk
Diane
ace
A pretty place.
April 4th, 2025
