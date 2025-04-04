Previous
Water features in urban settings by louannwarren
Water features in urban settings

Fountains and small canals add so much to the shopping areas around town. Water features are wonderful and calming too.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and tranquil ,
April 4th, 2025  
summerfield ace
water features add so much to a landscape. nice shot. aces!
April 4th, 2025  
Michelle
I do love a water feature, so calming and soothing
April 4th, 2025  
katy ace
This is so pretty and I bet it lands a very peaceful atmosphere to the area
April 4th, 2025  
