Photo 2626
Easter bouquet
The groceries have sweet spring bouquets this year. For some reason Easter Lilies have been scarce. Happy Easter everyone! 🐣✝️
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2974
photos
101
followers
72
following
719% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th April 2025 9:27am
Privacy
Public
easter
,
bouquet
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
April 21st, 2025
KWind
ace
Pretty flowers.
April 21st, 2025
