Easter bouquet

The groceries have sweet spring bouquets this year. For some reason Easter Lilies have been scarce. Happy Easter everyone! 🐣✝️
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
April 21st, 2025  
KWind ace
Pretty flowers.
April 21st, 2025  
