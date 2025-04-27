Previous
Blue Morphos by louannwarren
Photo 2629

Blue Morphos

These gorgeous butterflies are so beautiful when they open their wings. Alas I didn’t capture one in flight.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana ace
How gorgeous Lou Ann, beautifully captured.
April 28th, 2025  
