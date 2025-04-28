Previous
Butterfly tips by louannwarren
Butterfly tips

This volunteer in the butterfly exhibit said she doesn’t wear cologne and uses unscented soap, and the butterflies routinely land on her.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana ace
How interesting, lovely shot of her and the beautiful butterfly.
April 28th, 2025  
