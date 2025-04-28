Sign up
Photo 2630
Butterfly tips
This volunteer in the butterfly exhibit said she doesn’t wear cologne and uses unscented soap, and the butterflies routinely land on her.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2978
photos
102
followers
72
following
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
25th April 2025 11:28pm
Tags
butterfly
,
arm
,
on
Diana
ace
How interesting, lovely shot of her and the beautiful butterfly.
April 28th, 2025
