Previous
Neon colored animals at the garden by louannwarren
Photo 2631

Neon colored animals at the garden

These animals are called Cracking Art, they are sustainable resin sculptures made from recycled plastic bags. Kind of a surprise to see them when we were walking from the butterfly exhibit to the Japanese gardens.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 29th, 2025  
Babs ace

they are so colourful, kids must love them
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact