Photo 2631
Neon colored animals at the garden
These animals are called Cracking Art, they are sustainable resin sculptures made from recycled plastic bags. Kind of a surprise to see them when we were walking from the butterfly exhibit to the Japanese gardens.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2631
Tags
plastic
,
bag
,
art
,
resin
,
cracking
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
they are so colourful, kids must love them
April 29th, 2025
