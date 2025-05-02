Previous
Japanese Festival participants by louannwarren
Japanese Festival participants

At the festival you could rent a kimono for $10 and have your picture taken in the Japanese Gardens. I thought these three were pretty great. Lori and I said next year we will rent kimonos!
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Islandgirl ace
Cute photo, what a great idea!
May 2nd, 2025  
katy ace
What a great shot of the photographer taking their photos. I will be looking forward to seeing you and Lori next year
May 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Don't they look elegant.
May 2nd, 2025  
