Previous
Japanese gardens always have Koi by louannwarren
Photo 2635

Japanese gardens always have Koi

Nishikigoi translates to “brocaded carp”, that really describes how decorative they are. Our winter was pretty severe but the koi at the gardens looked none the worse for wear.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely fish to have in your garden pond ( if it is big enough ) I lost all my coi to the heron one year and never again replenish the pond with these beautiful fish !
May 3rd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
@beryl awwww so sorry! I think parts of this pond are fairly deep so maybe they can go deep when they see big birds!
May 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
What an excellent close up
May 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact