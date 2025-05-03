Sign up
Previous
Photo 2635
Japanese gardens always have Koi
Nishikigoi translates to “brocaded carp”, that really describes how decorative they are. Our winter was pretty severe but the koi at the gardens looked none the worse for wear.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2983
photos
102
followers
72
following
721% complete
View this month »
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th April 2025 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
koi
,
botanical
,
fort
,
worth
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely fish to have in your garden pond ( if it is big enough ) I lost all my coi to the heron one year and never again replenish the pond with these beautiful fish !
May 3rd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
@beryl
awwww so sorry! I think parts of this pond are fairly deep so maybe they can go deep when they see big birds!
May 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
What an excellent close up
May 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
