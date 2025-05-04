Sign up
Photo 2636
The rose garden gazebo
This fanciful gazebo is at the entrance to the rose garden at the Botanic Garden, such a pretty place.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
gazebo
katy
ace
I really like this view looking through the gazebo Lou Ann!
May 5th, 2025
