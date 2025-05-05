Sign up
Previous
Photo 2637
The color palooza trees
This annual art event features bright colors in the community park. This year one of the sites had colorful knit tree trunk covers, they left them on the trees, quite a sight! This is for the straight/curved word today. 😊
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2985
photos
102
followers
72
following
722% complete
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st May 2025 9:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
may25words
,
straight/curved
Diana
ace
Great capture and colours, great one for the word of the day.
May 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great for the word of the day - so colourful !
May 5th, 2025
