Previous
The color palooza trees by louannwarren
Photo 2637

The color palooza trees

This annual art event features bright colors in the community park. This year one of the sites had colorful knit tree trunk covers, they left them on the trees, quite a sight! This is for the straight/curved word today. 😊
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great capture and colours, great one for the word of the day.
May 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great for the word of the day - so colourful !
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact