Yarn circles at the park by louannwarren
Yarn circles at the park

These decorations are not described on the Color palooza web site, I thought they were wonderful. Since circles have no “start or end”, I’m using them for the word of the day.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Diana ace
A fabulous collage of these beautiful yarn circles, such wonderful colours.
May 6th, 2025  
KWind ace
Those are wonderful! So colourful!
May 6th, 2025  
