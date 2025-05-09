Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2641
City father Wayne Ferguson
This is the sculpture that I posted last month with the redbud trees. Those trees are now leafed out and wearing knitted colorful sweaters.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
3
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely sculpture, with such a great natural pose. Love the colourful tree coverings too.
May 9th, 2025
katy
ace
it’s a very nice looking statue and I like your choice of composition to show the trees and yarn circles in the photo
May 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 9th, 2025
