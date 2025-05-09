Previous
Next
City father Wayne Ferguson by louannwarren
Photo 2641

City father Wayne Ferguson

This is the sculpture that I posted last month with the redbud trees. Those trees are now leafed out and wearing knitted colorful sweaters.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely sculpture, with such a great natural pose. Love the colourful tree coverings too.
May 9th, 2025  
katy ace
it’s a very nice looking statue and I like your choice of composition to show the trees and yarn circles in the photo
May 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact