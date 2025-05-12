Previous
Whipped cream! by louannwarren
Whipped cream!

Jill always has a can of whipped cream with her desserts. Her grandsons, 3 of my great grandsons, know they will have a treat when she picks up the can. This is 6 year old Gage, he’s our super animated little one!
Lou Ann

Diana ace
That looks like fun, I hope she found the target ;-)
May 13th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Such a fun image!
May 13th, 2025  
