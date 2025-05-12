Sign up
Photo 2644
Whipped cream!
Jill always has a can of whipped cream with her desserts. Her grandsons, 3 of my great grandsons, know they will have a treat when she picks up the can. This is 6 year old Gage, he’s our super animated little one!
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana
That looks like fun, I hope she found the target ;-)
May 13th, 2025
Dianne
Such a fun image!
May 13th, 2025
