Photo 2645
Cedar waxwings
My book club’s decorating committee chair brought centerpieces for our meeting yesterday. They were beautiful hand carved birds. Her husband is a retired dentist who loves to hand carve birds. We were all so amazed at how beautiful they were.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2993
photos
101
followers
72
following
724% complete
View this month »
2645
3
2
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
13th May 2025 11:59am
dentist
carved
cedar
waxwings
essiesue
What beautiful table decor! His talent is remarkable. fav
May 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful table setting.
May 15th, 2025
