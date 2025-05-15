Previous
Next
The Larry the lizard pillow in the rain by louannwarren
Photo 2647

The Larry the lizard pillow in the rain

There was a brief rain shower at the luau. The Larry the lizard pillow is an “outdoor” pillow so a little rain wasn’t going to phase it. It was the hit of the party because everyone remembers Tony and the lizard in St. Thomas. Ha!
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - he fits in so well on the wicker seat !
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact