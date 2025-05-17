Previous
Magnolia blossoms by louannwarren
Photo 2649

Magnolia blossoms

The blooms in this tree are so high it’s hard to get a photo. I didn’t want to get out a ladder so just took this side shot of these two.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
May 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Safer with your feet firmly on the ground Lou Ann !! and still a beautiful capture
May 19th, 2025  
