Previous
Photo 2649
Magnolia blossoms
The blooms in this tree are so high it’s hard to get a photo. I didn’t want to get out a ladder so just took this side shot of these two.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2997
photos
101
followers
72
following
725% complete
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th May 2025 5:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blooms
,
magnolia
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
May 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Safer with your feet firmly on the ground Lou Ann !! and still a beautiful capture
May 19th, 2025
