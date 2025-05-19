Sign up
Photo 2651
Photo 2651
So many buds
This prickly pear will be beautiful when it blooms!
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
Tags
pear
,
prickly
,
buds
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
May 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
I do love prickly pear even though they are nuisance in Australia.
May 20th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
May 20th, 2025
