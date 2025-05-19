Previous
So many buds by louannwarren
So many buds

This prickly pear will be beautiful when it blooms!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
May 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
I do love prickly pear even though they are nuisance in Australia.
May 20th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
May 20th, 2025  
