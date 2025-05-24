Previous
Thankful for beautiful sunsets.

Sitting by my friend’s pool, I couldn’t resist grabbing a shot of the sunset that evening!
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
