The National cemetery on Memorial Day by louannwarren
The National cemetery on Memorial Day

I visited Jerry yesterday at the national cemetery in Dallas. Every grave had a flag, all the roads were lined with flags, it was so beautiful. I am so glad I went.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Lou Ann

