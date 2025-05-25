Sign up
Photo 2657
The National cemetery on Memorial Day
I visited Jerry yesterday at the national cemetery in Dallas. Every grave had a flag, all the roads were lined with flags, it was so beautiful. I am so glad I went.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
